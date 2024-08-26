Daniel 12:1 to 13 The Time of the End Proving Pre-Trib Rapture Date of Rapture?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Daniel, covering chapter twelve and verses 1 to 13, by Robert Breaker.
In this video he talks shows how this chapter shows that the book of Daniel CLEARLY speaks of future events. It's a book that's sealed until the time of the end, so when the rapture comes, ALL will be revealed to the very day!!!