John Bosnitch: Last Days of Empire, WW3 Unlikely

John Bosnitch gives a wide-ranging discussion on the last days of the empire and new world order. Tyranny is rising in the West as the Military-Industrial-Complex continues to exert its power. He dives into deep politics and tells stories of his history of fighting the oligarchy, his personal interactions with Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski, and who he thinks the controllers are. He is optimistic WW3 can be averted, but the defense industry uses the constant threat of war to keep the money flowing. Russia has bounced back from the brink.





About John Bosnitch

John Bosnitch is the Director of GroundZero D.O.O. a general services company in Belgrade, Serbia, that is developing tourism-related projects in the region. He also heads The InterMedia Center news agency, specializing in reporting on conflict and development in the region of the former Yugoslavia.





Bosnitch is a founding director of the Jasenovac Memorial Center in Belgrade and a board member of the Jasenovac Research Institute in New York City, two organizations specializing in documenting the WWII Croatian Catholico-fascist genocide against Serbs, Jews and Roma (gypsies) that took place within the broader context of the Holocaust.





John Bosnitch spent almost 20 years in Tokyo working for Japanese public radio-television broadcaster NHK World, the English-language versions of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper and the Nikkei Weekly business newspaper, as well as The Journal of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ACCJ). He also served as editor of the No. 1 Shimbun, the official publication of the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan.





After winning the battle to free World Chess Champion Bobby Fischer from a Japanese jail in 2005 and defeating the effort of the George W. Bush Administration to extradite Fischer to the United States, Bosnitch agreed to serve as management consultant to the Serbian Unity Congress in Washington D.C. and also acted as a spokesman of Americans and Canadians of Serbian descent against the unlawful NATO amputation of the Serbian heartland of Kosovo from Serbia.





While studying economics and political science in university, Bosnitch was the longest serving elected student union president in North American university history, and placed 7th in the world debating and oratorical championships. In 1981, while studying surveying engineering, he won the top international prize for cartography.





