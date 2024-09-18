Should you take VOTING advice from Taylor Swift? | Redacted with Natali Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump said that he hates Taylor Swift on Truth Social this weekend after the singer endorsed Kamala Harris. It was a childish post after Swift's own childish post about being a childless cat lady. But her post may have backfired because more people say that they won't vote for Harris because of it now.