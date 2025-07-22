RT News - July 22 2025 7AM GMT

July 22, 2025

Donald Trump wages war against Obama and his administration for faking intelligence of Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections that triggered the 'Russiagate' scandal. RT looks back on the lie that helped destroy Moscow-Washington ties. Famine in Gaza reaches new depths, as dozens of children die from starvation. Human Rights Watch calls aid provided by Israel nothing more than deadly. The Philippine Vice President calls for the country's former leader now under ICC arrest to be released. Sara Duterte says the International Criminal Court is meddling in domestic affairs.





