The Character of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 6 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mere Humans Have Accused God of Deceit and of Treachery and of Just Not Caring. But the Only Way to Live the Victorious Christian Life is to Trust in the Character of God, and so it Behooves Us to Study His Character. Learning About God (and Learning About Ourselves in Contrast) is Best Done in a Valley.