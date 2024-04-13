Humans | Serge Louis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Humans" is the debut release from Serge Louis, a French/English songwriter, producer and free spirit. An EDM and alt-pop fusion of hypnotic synths and beats, ‘Humans’ is driven by a truly unique lyric and vocal delivery, giving a reflective and powerful message in a complex and ever-changing world.
With influences of Depeche Mode, Moby and Twenty One Pilots echoed in the production, "Humans" stands out as an original and uplifting piece of contemporary pop music, with a social message that is impossible to ignore.
You are not alone… and we truly are in the largest movement in human history.
