Democrats Have Been Kicking Candidates Off Ballots Since Lincoln's Time

Since they cannot legitimately beat him the general election, Democratic operatives have mounted furious campaigns to remove leading presidential candidate Donald Trump from the ballot. The New American’s executive senior editor, Steve Bonta, explains how this behavior goes back to the Abraham Lincoln era. He also weighs in on whether the GOP has become a legitimate opposition party as opposed to the controlled opposition position it has served for many decades.

Other stories in this episode include:

@ 11:55 | A former Army officer is leading an effort to hold the military accountable for its Covid injection experiment;

@ 22:40 | Anti-perversion legislation in Ohio and Iowa have run into one-man roadblocks;

@ 27:40 | Harvard’s diversity-hire president finally resigned after more allegations of plagiarism surfaced;

@ 32:53 | CEO of the John Birch Society, Bill Hahn, about the Birchers’ plans for 2024.