Vaccination

One of the greatest frauds in this era of multi-faceted deception is the virus and vaccine hoax that has been brainwashed into nearly everyone for about a century. There are no tiny scraps of wild genetic material trying to take over your cells and make you sick.
The symptoms blamed on a transmitted “virus” are due to poisoning and weakened health by auto-intoxication, environmental toxins, stress, intentional attack with bioweapons, toxic injections and medicines and/or exposure to electro-magnetic radiation.
Why? – These attacks are planned in think tanks and executed through cabal agents and operatives placed throughout society for intended disability, death and control of the population.
More details:
https://publicpoisons.com/Viruses
Earlier videos: “Bioweapon Insanity Harms Humanity” and "Vaccinsanity"
~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/
~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm
~ natural health – https://reallywell.com
~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com