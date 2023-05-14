BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vaccination
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
184 views • 05/14/2023

One of the greatest frauds in this era of multi-faceted deception is the virus and vaccine hoax that has been brainwashed into nearly everyone for about a century. There are no tiny scraps of wild genetic material trying to take over your cells and make you sick.

The symptoms blamed on a transmitted “virus” are due to poisoning and weakened health by auto-intoxication, environmental toxins, stress, intentional attack with bioweapons, toxic injections and medicines and/or exposure to electro-magnetic radiation.

Why? – These attacks are planned in think tanks and executed through cabal agents and operatives placed throughout society for intended disability, death and control of the population.

More details:

https://publicpoisons.com/Viruses 

Earlier videos: “Bioweapon Insanity Harms Humanity” and "Vaccinsanity"


~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com

~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com




Keywords
nutritiondeceptionimmunitydeathradiationpoisonvaccinationvaccinestressmedicinefrauddepopulationvirustheorybioweapondisabilitybiological weaponfraudulentfertilityvenomelectro-magneticgain of function
