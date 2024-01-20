Create New Account
Scientists: Humanity Has Killed the Ocean! What Will the Consequences Be?
Creative Society Official
Do you know what's different about modern humanity? We've started doing something that no one else has ever thought of before – making plastic.

There was never any plastic in the ocean before. And since '50, all the plastic produced on the planet has ended up in the ocean sooner or later.


Now, according to various estimates, there are between 75 and 200 million tons of plastic in the ocean. If you add up the area of all the islands of plastic in the ocean, it would be equal to the area of the United States and Australia combined.


❓ Why plastic is so dangerous to the ocean

❓ How it's warming the planet

❓ What it means for people in the coming years


