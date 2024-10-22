We're your vaccine injury specialist. COVID 19 was vaccine-AIDS.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





We're your vaccine injury specialist. I shout out to Maureen McDonnell, who's also in Asheville, and I know they're okay. There, all of the books that you see here and the on-demand education marketplace, none of these books exist in your libraries. None of these books are taught to your doctors. None of these books are taught to your kids. How can we expect anybody to know any of this or the truth, if the truth simply isn't taught? So this is why we have to educate first. We have to learn to communicate again with people that we haven't been able to communicate with in the past because we simply don't know the language we haven't been taught. So what is COVID 19? It was vaccine aids. It was premeditated murder of the 25 million Americans that have been injured by experimentation with vaccinations since 1934 and the first polio vaccines and others. I don't have to go through the histories, but every single red asterisk you see on those chronic diseases that now Bobby Kennedy has to fight to make America healthy again, have been infections by injection.





Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/19/2024





Full replay of Day 2 at ReAwaken America Tour Selma, NC: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1zqJVYWYamZGB