© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More footage of FPV drones hunting for Ukrainian equipment on the streets of Toretsk using fiber optics.
An enemy pickup truck and a Canadian armored vehicle, a Roshel Senator , abandoned somewhere in the city, were hit.
An example worth noting is the lighter warhead of a fiber optic drone, the weight of which often has to be sacrificed for the sake of having to carry the spool.