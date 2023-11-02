The Sovereignty Project

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An overview of how the American Constitution has been abused by the judiciary, congressional, and executive branches of both federal and state forms of governance at the expense of the sovereignty of the people. In addition, some comments and recommendations are offered concerning the need for, and nature of, a sovereignty project that might be the only way to constructively redeem the sullied promise of a republic that is fast disappearing.