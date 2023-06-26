BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Iodine (Lugols Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
205 views • 06/26/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3FK55rs
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE
Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
Why You Have HIGH TSH When Taking Iodine! - http://bitly.ws/JCtw
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Can Iodine (Lugols Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?


Iodine is an essential mineral for the human body and one effective way to supply the body with enough of this daily is by supplementing with Lugols Iodine but there are a lot of people who get pretty concerned about taking this because they are concerned it will damage there thyroid especially because there are quite a few people out they that say it will.


So I have created this video "Can Iodine (Lugols Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?" to explain to you if it can, in fact, damage your thyroid and if so why, how to avoid this, how to safely supplement with Lugols Iodine and much more around this topic.


If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this subject, watch this video "Can Iodine (Lugols Iodine) Damage Your Thyroid?" from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodine detoxiodine mega dosemega dosing iodineiodine thyroid stormiodine hypothyroidismiodine hyperthyroidismis it safe to take iodinecan iodine damage your thyroidiodine bromide detoxiodine bromide detox symptomsiodine detox symptomsiodine risksiodine safetyit is safe to take lugols iodineiodine over active thyroidhow iodine affects thyroidthyroid gland and iodineiodine relation to thyroidiodine thyroid functioniodine for thyroid functioniodine for thyroid issuesexcess iodine intake
