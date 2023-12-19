He was lying down on the street In a coma, he still tried to get up and run away

Pitiful Animal





Dec 18, 2023





Was this a human act? How could they treat a dog like that?

I looked from afar and saw the dog struggling as if it wanted to escape death

He was hit by a car and then they left the dog lying there

This was not the saddest thing yet, while the drivers passing by also didn't mind

Were humans too indifferent to everything that happened around them

The dog was still trying to find life even though hope was almost lost

This was the most resilient dog I had ever seen, even though he lost consciousness

But subconsciously he was always trying to find someone to save him

I cried easily over things like this

It was pitiful for him to have to endure such sad stories

We had to rush him to the local vet before it was too late

If he didn't make it, it would be a pain in our hearts for a while

This dog did not give up, God would not disappoint those who overcame their circumstances

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GGNFC3xfGs