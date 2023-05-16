© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h3abua635
5/13/2023【Nicole on Ringside Politics】Nicole: The CCP is the root cause of the humanitarian crisis happening at the US-Mexico border. The failed U.S. policy on the CCP plays a part in that. The U.S. should decouple from the CCP completely!
#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/13/2023【妮可做客Ringside Politics节目】妮可：中共是美墨边境人道主义危机产生的根源，美国失败的应对中共的政策也起了一定的作用。美国应该完全和中共脱钩！
#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平