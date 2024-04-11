Dr. Andrew Kaufman





April 10, 2024





Get your True Living Fellowship membership now for only $23USD/month. (Lock in at this rate and never worry about your dues increasing!) You’ll get instant access to an entire library of resources and the support you need to help you embody all Six Pillars of True Living. https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/true-living-fellowship





Today, At 12 PM ET, I’m going live on Rumble, Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook to show you why pesticide spraying is based on another misguided model, and give you a brand-new understanding of how our greater environment works just like our own bodily environment — we fix the problem at the root cause, not at the symptoms.





In this groundbreaking episode, you’ll discover:





- Why pesticides are ruining your soil and wasting your labor's fruits.





- Why insects really come after your crops, and why they’re not the cause of your problem.





- How you can keep your crops healthy and resilient, so it doesn’t attract insects (and make your crops more delicious in the process).





And above all… you can ask me anything live after my presentation.





Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/newsletter





Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4oiwsr-healthy-living-livestream-proving-terrain-theory-in-your-backyard.html