BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healthy Living Livestream: Proving Terrain Theory In Your Backyard
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • 04/11/2024

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


April 10, 2024


Get your True Living Fellowship membership now for only $23USD/month. (Lock in at this rate and never worry about your dues increasing!) You’ll get instant access to an entire library of resources and the support you need to help you embody all Six Pillars of True Living. https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/true-living-fellowship


Today, At 12 PM ET, I’m going live on Rumble, Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook to show you why pesticide spraying is based on another misguided model, and give you a brand-new understanding of how our greater environment works just like our own bodily environment — we fix the problem at the root cause, not at the symptoms.


In this groundbreaking episode, you’ll discover:


- Why pesticides are ruining your soil and wasting your labor's fruits.


- Why insects really come after your crops, and why they’re not the cause of your problem.


- How you can keep your crops healthy and resilient, so it doesn’t attract insects (and make your crops more delicious in the process).


And above all… you can ask me anything live after my presentation.


Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/newsletter


Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4oiwsr-healthy-living-livestream-proving-terrain-theory-in-your-backyard.html

Keywords
healthcropsfoodpesticidesterrain theoryproofproblembackyardresilientsoilinsectsdr andrew kaufmanhealthy living livestream
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy