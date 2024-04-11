Healthy Living Livestream: Proving Terrain Theory In Your Backyard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
April 10, 2024
Today, At 12 PM ET, I’m going live on Rumble, Youtube, Instagram, and Facebook to show you why pesticide spraying is based on another misguided model, and give you a brand-new understanding of how our greater environment works just like our own bodily environment — we fix the problem at the root cause, not at the symptoms.
In this groundbreaking episode, you’ll discover:
- Why pesticides are ruining your soil and wasting your labor's fruits.
- Why insects really come after your crops, and why they’re not the cause of your problem.
- How you can keep your crops healthy and resilient, so it doesn’t attract insects (and make your crops more delicious in the process).
And above all… you can ask me anything live after my presentation.
