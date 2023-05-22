Sal Greco: NY Cop Gone Rouge | Reawaken America Interviews – Miami, Fl.

James Grundvig takes on Miami to attend the ReAwaken America tour at the infamous ‘Trump Doral’ Golf Club & Estate. Joining James in an exclusive interview is Salvatore Greco.





Sal Greco, a New York Police Officer with an unblemished record of service to the people of New York over the last 14 years, working the graveyard shift in some of the most dangerous precincts in New York City to keep our citizens safe.





Now this son of Staten Island is being persecuted and has been terminated by the New York Police Department, despite the support of the PBA, simply because he supported President Donald Trump in his free time and became a friend and supporter of Trump-loyalist and American hero Roger Stone and his family.





Follow along with Sal Greco’s journey to bring justice back to America: https://helpthisnycop.com





Find more of Greco on his socials:





Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@HeadOfTheTable





Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheSalGreco





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheSalGreco





