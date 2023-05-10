The vaccine is a poison that will kill your baby, says Naomi Wolf, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“It’s a syringe… that will help you. No, it’s… a poison that is going to kill your baby…” “This is 150% proof that they designed this injection to kill and injure babies.” “It’s an ingenious way to kill a big population… It’s poisoning semen… poisoning breast milk, and poisoning embryonic fluid [to kill babies].” “[They are] doing it in the guise of a medical intervention.” “It’s like the Holocaust. [They said,] It’s a shower. No, it’s a gas chamber.” “The way this [Pfizer mRNA COVID “Vaccine”] document is structured… it is an experiment designed to ensure that babies died.” Naomi Wolf, PhD tells Stew Peters on 3 May 2023. The interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w9jn32H6sYKm/
The article Naomi Wolf talks about is posted here:
https://dailyclout.io/bombshell-pfizer-and-the-fda-knew-in-early-2021-that-the-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-caused-dire-fetal-and-infant-risks-they-began-an-aggressive-campaign-to-vaccinate-pregnant-women-anyway/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News