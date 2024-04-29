May Day To Moloch

Once we realize we've entered the final seven years of this age, we'll know the Satan has a shorter time left to rage against humanity. “Therefore, rejoice, heaven and you who live there! But woe to you, land and sea, for the Adversary has come down to you, and he is very angry, because he knows that his time is short!” Revelation 12:12 Also, this means the ungodly of the earth should begin increasing their rage against Israel, the Jews and believers worldwide. Why? It's their heightened worship of Ba'al and Moloch. Their time is short too. Persecution against beleivers and Jews should increase. Expect it! This will be a heightened time of Moloch worship. Watch May Day 2024!

