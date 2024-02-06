© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, said in a TV interview with Israeli Channel 14 that Israeli police had a shoot to kill policy against children throwing stones in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem following the 7 October attacks on Israel by Palestinian fighters:
"Everyone who threw a stone, everyone who shot fireworks, everyone who threw a molotov cocktail received a bullet here (points to forehead) not in the stomach and not in the leg. And this message was understood very quickly."