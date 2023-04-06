What is an SVG File Format and How to Create it Correctly to Sell to Customers on Etsy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is not understanding what an SVG file format is causing you to not being able to sell these file formats in your Etsy store? In this video, I will teach you what an SVG file is and how it is used. I will show you how you can use the Cricut design software to see if your SVG files are ready to be sold and how to have them created correctly. Btw, using Canva is not the answer to easily create SVG files. Be sure to follow my training to be sure you are selling your design files correctly to your customers.
Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:
- What is an SVG file: https://www.adobe.com/creativecloud/file-types/image/vector/svg-file.html
- Cricut Design Space free download: https://design.cricut.com/#
