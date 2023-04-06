BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is an SVG File Format and How to Create it Correctly to Sell to Customers on Etsy
14 views • 04/06/2023

Is not understanding what an SVG file format is causing you to not being able to sell these file formats in your Etsy store? In this video, I will teach you what an SVG file is and how it is used. I will show you how you can use the Cricut design software to see if your SVG files are ready to be sold and how to have them created correctly. Btw, using Canva is not the answer to easily create SVG files. Be sure to follow my training to be sure you are selling your design files correctly to your customers.


Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:


- What is an SVG file: https://www.adobe.com/creativecloud/file-types/image/vector/svg-file.html

- Cricut Design Space free download: https://design.cricut.com/#


Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.


Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy


Follow Dave Kettner here:

http://www.davekettner.com

Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner

Telegram: https://t.me/wealthmakerdave

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner


ENJOY!


Dave

making money with etsyselling svg design filesconvert png to svgwhat is an svgselling digital designsselling svg on etsy
