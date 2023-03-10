Deadly LICE & Famine coming soon! Plus Trump pushing WEF Smart Cities - Michael Yon shares Intel!

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine

March 9, 2023

Michael Yon, America's most experienced Combat Correspondent and Terrorism expert, joins DeAnna Lorraine in a deep dive interview talking about the Dutch Farmers' current protests of the WEF stealing their farmland, to famine and a deadly LICE pandemic coming down the pipe soon, to Trump potentially pushing WEF Smart Cities. Don't miss this incredible conversation!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2cf7zy-deadly-lice-and-famine-coming-soon-plus-trump-pushing-wef-smart-cities-mich.html



