Christians Can Change California's Politics & Culture: Kathy Looper

Christians in California and across America could quickly reverse the political and cultural tragedy that is unfolding IF they get active and involved, explained therapist and Christian author Kathy Looper in this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Looper's new book, "Redeem California: With God All Things Are Possible," makes the case that it is not too late to turn the Golden State around, despite the escalating horror. Her organization, Redeem California, is working to promote the view that the church must stop being silent and must get active in elections, using biblical principles as the guide. If just a fraction of the inactive evangelical Christians had voted in the latest election, the landscape would look much different.





