Vladimir Putin at Christmas Eve Service - 'Church of the Savior of the Irreconcilable Image' in Usovo - Joined by Families of Fallen Heroes of the SMO

First he met with the families of the fallen heroes for question and answers, then dinner, then this Christmas Eve service.
Vladimir Putin arrives for a Christmas Service - Church of the Savior of the Irreconcilable Image in Usovo, near his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, Moscow Region. Families of fallen heroes of the SMO are celebrating Christmas together with the president.
