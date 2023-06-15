BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Carbon Dioxide: The Misunderstood Gas
Surviving Hard Times
114 views • 06/15/2023

William Happer Cyrus Fogg Bracket Professor of Physics Emeritus in the Department of Physics at Princeton University clear the misconception about Carbon dioxide. He said It's the most important greenhouse gas caused by humans,

Yet, Carbon Dioxide is also 🌿 The Gas Of Life! 😮

Our world runs on carbon dioxide, and we, as humans, exhale about £2 of it every day. That's a staggering amount when you consider there are eight billion of us on this planet! 🌍

And guess what? Plants can't survive without it.

They've become more productive over the past 50 years due to a modest increase in carbon dioxide levels. 🌱

Want to dig deeper into this fascinating topic click the link https://bit.ly/3P9siZb to listen the full episode and rethink your perspective about CO2.

carbon dioxidesustainabilitygas of life
