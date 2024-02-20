BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Renovating Our Water System
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
When we put the water system in we didn't really think it out, we put a little tank in I think it was eight thousand liters and we thought that would be enough but it wasn't then we put another big tank in 15,000. The problem is they are on different levels the 15,000 tank is higher than the 8,000 tank and it feeds the 8,000 tank, so therefore we're wasting half the tank capacity because the water flows into the big tank then Flows Into the little tank and the little tank Falls up it goes into the overflow and is lost to us. I want to disconnect the little tank and take it somewhere else. Doing this the big tank should full up flow into the pump and be pumped around when we need it.

Https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09ZTF4ZNL

stockpilingfood storagehoardingtinned fooddried foodtsfood rotationclothes blankets
