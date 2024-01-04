Michael Salla: Daniel and Derek Salter - Investigating Daniel Morris Salter's USAF & NRO Career and UFO/ET Revelations (part 1 of 2)
11 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
uploaded 22 may 2023
Keywords
william coopersecret societiesdeep underground military basesphil schneiderdisclosure projectsteve greerreverse engineeringextraterrestrial contactexopolitics todayproject blue bookproject moondustinterplanetary phenomenon unitnational reconnaissance officelife with a cosmos clearanceleaked majestic documentsproject pouncemilitary intelligence communityproject blue flyshred the veilsilencing witnessesufo crash retrieval operationswitness assassinations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos