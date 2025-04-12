BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kid Wish Network raised $127M, GAVE ‘actual’ CHILDREN just 2.5% - Joe Rogan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • 5 months ago

🤯 Kid Wish Network raised $127 million, GAVE ‘ACTUAL’ CHILDREN JUST 2.5% - Joe Rogan

“[Also] look at the Cancer Fund of America. Less than 1% went to the actual thing,” the prominent podcaster underscored.

Elon Musk reacted by writing on X that “when the scams run for long enough with no one paying attention, they literally send ZERO dollars to the kids.”

Kid Wish Network is a US-based charity that handles children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Adding, if missed on an early video today, posting here again: 

Trump’s TARIFF SURRENDER continues

After massive economic shock following Donald Trump's tariff landslide, the US now appears to be backtracking. The Trump administration has excluded some goods from the 'reciprocal tariffs', including:

🔸Equipment for making semiconductors

🔸Smartphones

🔸Computer processors

🔸Memory chips

🔸Hard drives

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy