LIVE Impromptu Debut Of The New SJ Studio! Let's Take This HOT New Studio For A Spin!

II think I’ll take the SJ Studio for a test drive today on Rumble & Twitter and would LOVE to have you all join me on the maiden voyage!





As you all know, I took this whole week off from shows to level up and build out a new studio and office. It’s been a HUGE lift and an amazing experience and I cannot wait to officially LAUNCH on Monday with a huge interview with the AMAZING Governor Ron DeSantis. Yup - he’s the first official SJ guest in the new digs and he’ll be talking about the INSANE, Soros backed amendment initiatives raging in Florida. These will utterly decimate the fabric of the state and need to be stopped.





So today I’m planning a short, lightly prepped soft opening to introduce you all to the studio and hopefully welcome some special surprise guests!! :)





There is also a TON to talk about this week and LOTS of activation items:





1. MASSIVE petition effort to reach Donald Trump and require him to address the vaccine choice community and address our issues!!

https://makeamericahealthyagain.vote





2. Game changing Amendment Initiatives raging across the US but particularly in Florida and New York. We MUST organize all next week to stop these amendments - get the vital information to STOP Prop 1 in New York HERE:

https://www.protectkidsny.com





We might EVEN have some special guests pop in today for the open house! :)





See you at 3!!





