BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LIVE Impromptu Debut Of The New SJ Studio! Let's Take This HOT New Studio For A Spin!
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 7 months ago

II think I’ll take the SJ Studio for a test drive today on Rumble & Twitter and would LOVE to have you all join me on the maiden voyage!


As you all know, I took this whole week off from shows to level up and build out a new studio and office. It’s been a HUGE lift and an amazing experience and I cannot wait to officially LAUNCH on Monday with a huge interview with the AMAZING Governor Ron DeSantis. Yup - he’s the first official SJ guest in the new digs and he’ll be talking about the INSANE, Soros backed amendment initiatives raging in Florida. These will utterly decimate the fabric of the state and need to be stopped.


So today I’m planning a short, lightly prepped soft opening to introduce you all to the studio and hopefully welcome some special surprise guests!! :)


There is also a TON to talk about this week and LOTS of activation items:


1. MASSIVE petition effort to reach Donald Trump and require him to address the vaccine choice community and address our issues!!

https://makeamericahealthyagain.vote


2. Game changing Amendment Initiatives raging across the US but particularly in Florida and New York. We MUST organize all next week to stop these amendments - get the vital information to STOP Prop 1 in New York HERE:

https://www.protectkidsny.com


We might EVEN have some special guests pop in today for the open house! :)


See you at 3!!


______________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:


MUST Watch Movie - Beneath Sheep’s Clothing takes the mask off of totalitarianism and explores what lies beneath the surface of seemingly innocent characters and narratives. Get it HERE at https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie


Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!

This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy

Keywords
livestudiodebut
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy