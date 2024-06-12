BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Top BBC Presenter Found Dead After Vowing To Expose COVID Vaccines
High Hopes
High Hopes
3178 views • 11 months ago

The People's Voice


June 11, 2024


Could the death of Dr. Michael Mosley have had anything to do with his work analyzing his own body's response to the Covid vaccines?


The global elite and their useful idiots are scrambling to cover up the crimes against humanity they perpetrated during the Covid plandemic, as the truth emerges and threatens to destroy those who played god and culled the herd.


Protected by the complicit media, these murderers thought they had carried out the perfect crime.


But they made a fatal misjudgment. They underestimated us. There are those among us who cannot be bought out. There are those among us who will fight to the bitter end to expose their lies and serve them with justice.


Whistleblowers are coming forward one by one and try as they might, they will not be able to silence us all.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v50zilu-top-bbc-presenter-found-dead-after-vowing-to-expose-covid-vaccines.html

Keywords
vaccinemissingdeadwhistleblowermurderedcovidplandemicdavid kellypeter mcculloughthe peoples voicedr michael mosley
