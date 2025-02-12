BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DOGE is Sharpening the Tools of US Empire - Not Dismantling Them
187 views • 7 months ago

Many people have become so distracted with debates over the process DOGE is overseeing in exposing and eliminating US government fraud, waste, and abuse, that no one is focused on its purpose.

The current US adminstration has declared its intention to uphold the irrational and unwarranted pursuit of US dominance over the globe and is merely attempting to sharpen and streamline the tools avialable to do so more efficiently.

References:

New Atlas (on X) - post regarding DOGE purpose vs. process:

https://x.com/BrianJBerletic/status/1889570183762903538/photo/1

CSPAN - Marco Rubio Senate Confirmation Hearing to be Secretary of State (Jan. 15, 2025):

https://www.youtube.com/live/r3sl7TtBUjI?si=lqquwl7LMvvg_7Js

The Union Herald - Senate Confirmation Hearing of Jamieson Greer to be United States Trade Representative (Feb. 7, 2025):

https://youtu.be/e2VCdZqiheQ?si=XD-N44N75SznyGcR


Where to Find Brian's Work:


Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235


Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

empiredogethe new atlas
