Episode 204: Navigating Inflammation, and Restoring Gut Health from The Brink Devastation with Dr. Gupta

Dr. Gupta shares a personal story regarding inflammation and gut health problems that taught her about Ayurveda and healing. She now captures that energy and knowledge into teaching others and creating products that work.

Do not miss these highlights:

01:41 Why do many women put aside self-care?

07:51 It will be a game changer if we can influence the West through Eastern wisdom.

08:18 Dr. Gupta’s journey to healing.

13:42 Always remind yourself of self-love and self-care – it needs to be ingrained in you.

14:51 Have those conversations with your body – know what motivates you to achieve your goal.

17:15 How you can make those daily self-care rituals a rhythm.

20:24 Our job is to live a life of moderation, balance, beauty and joy.

21:23 The story about how Dr. Gupta realized that all of the world’s problems could be solved in a garden.

24:33 The process and struggles of Dr. Gupta on launching her supplement products.

31:53 Do your annual blood work to understand where your body’s at, and listen to the signals of your body.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

As a busy wife and mother of two, I understand the challenges modern women face when it comes to putting their health and wellbeing first. Unfortunately for many women self-care has become a dirty word and yet another unrealistic expectation on our never-ending to-do list.

I created my revolutionary Modern Ayurveda program and Fusionary Formulas to fuse east and west practices for self-care, digestion, stress reduction and metabolism. My goal is to ensure no more women sacrifice their health for the life they deserve.

Success and self-care go hand in hand. The more you care for yourself, the happier you will be and less likely to reach for things that aren’t good for you. Self-care doesn’t need to be one more thing you add to your to-do list. Finding a few extra minutes each day can have a profound impact on health.

I am dedicated to sharing the healing properties of Ayurveda and bridging the gap between our hectic modern lives and applications of conscious living. As a renowned Ayuvedic leader my speaking topics range from organic pregnancy to the influence of Ayurveda on western medicine. My previous speaking engagements include over 50 physician conferences, educational events and women’s symposiums across the U.S.

