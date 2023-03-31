Pence responded to Trump's indictment by calling the indictment an “outrage.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former Vice President Mike Pence sat down for an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night. As one would expect, the first question from Blitzer was about the indictment of Trump.
Pence responded by calling the indictment an “outrage.” This on CNN.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/mike-pence-calls-indictment-of-president-trump-an-outrage-declines-to-say-whether-trump-should-drop-out-of-presidential-race-if-convicted-of-bs-charges-video/