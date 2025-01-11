© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📱 America’s proxy war with Russia isn’t anything new. It’s been decades in the making. Oliver Stone and Peter Kuznick explain what nuclear war would actually look like.
1h 41m 2s
(0:00) How Close Are We to Nuclear War?
(12:08) Why Don’t We Know All the Details of 9/11?
(25:23) The Nuclear War Chain Reaction
(33:29) Warcrimes in Serbia?
(37:05) Why Hollywood Exiled Oliver Stone
(40:33) The Economic War Between the US and Russia
(50:11) Is There Hope for Hollywood?
(57:37) The Rapid Advance of Nuclear Weapon Technology
(1:12:02) The Shadowy Acts of NATO
(1:17:07) The Origins of War Profiteering
(1:26:01) How the Democrat Party Became the Party of War
(1:32:50) How History Is Rewritten
Includes paid partnerships.