In Commemoration of Clemens Arvay – Jews Against Media Incitement „Anti-Semitism Cudgel” | www.kla.tv/26401
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
18 views • 06/27/2023

Once again Jewish associations raise their voices to shed light on the misuse of the term “anti-semitism”. Their message: “The anti-semitism cudgel is used as a weapon against critics of government measures. Like any weapon, it causes destruction. Like any weapon, it is a means of oppression and violence. This we do not want!” Listen to the Open Letter of Jewish Associations.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26401


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Case Arvay: International Association of Jews condemn Media Agitation (16.3.23)

https://tkp.at/2023/03/16/fall-arvay-internationales-buendnis-von-juden-klagt-medienhetze-an/


„It was an execution. He was completely desperate“
Suicide of Clemens Arvay – the story of a human hunt (19.3.23)


Requiem for a Smear Victim: Clemens Arvay (15.3.23)

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/requiem-for-a-smear-victim-clemens


ORF.at

Biologist and author Clemens Arvay is dead (24.2.23)

https://orf.at/stories/3306496/


Jews for Justice – Jews for Enlightenment – We for Humanity

[email protected]

