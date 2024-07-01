BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pilots Testify Bill Gates Is Carpet Bombing Cities With Chemtrails
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
266 views • 10 months ago

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


- Visit our new community forums: https://community.thepeoplesvoice.tv


We have all seen the freakish and unnatural chemtrail patterns in the skies above major cities and regional centers. While the mainstream media attempts to convince the public that there is nothing to see here, these freakish geometric chemtrails do not fit into any natural cloud pattern and they have only begun appearing in recent decades.


What are they spraying into the sky? Who’s doing it? Why are they doing it, and what are their motives? Most importantly, what can we the people do to put an end to this?


According to commercial pilots who have been investigating the phenomenon, the answers to these questions are dark and disturbing and the paper trail exposes the depopulation agenda of the global elite.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE


Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringdepopulationbill gatespilots
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy