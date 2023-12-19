Create New Account
WE ARE BEING INVADED RIGHT NOW [BY OUR OWN GOVERNMENT]
Rick Langley
Published 2 months ago

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW MONDAY DECEMBER 11, 2023 EPISODE #3856 8AM

Special Guests: • Michael Yon, Combat correspondent, Author & Photographer

Website: • http://MichaelYon.com https://michaelyon.locals.com/

Social Media: • Twitter: @Michael_Yon • GETTR: @michaelyon1776

2023michael yonthe pete santilli show monday december 11we are being invaded right nowby our own government

