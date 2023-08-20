Till Lindemann and Heidi Klum on trial before the People’s Court | www.kla.tv/26837

The worst, most perverted perpetrators committing child abuse are said to be prosecutors and judges themselves. For a long time, no action has been taken against these people (testimony under oath by pediatrician Dr. Dorothea Thul). If this is true, a people's court is needed: You and I. Till Lindemann, the lead singer of German metal band Rammstein, sings about cruel satanic practices, rape and pedophilia and depicts them in the band’s videos, which is all covered by the so-called "freedom of art". Lois Sasek compares these outlandish "works of art", e.g. a bloodthirsty cannibalistic video by Heidi Klum with shocking testimonies of the cruelest human sacrifices and cannibalism that have taken place in real life. The presenter brings forward other examples of works of art where "freedom of art" amazingly no longer applies ... Let the people's court decide!



