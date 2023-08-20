Till Lindemann and Heidi Klum on trial before the People’s Court | www.kla.tv/26837

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The worst, most perverted perpetrators committing child abuse are said
to be prosecutors and judges themselves. For a long time, no action has been
taken against these people (testimony under oath by pediatrician Dr. Dorothea
Thul). If this is true, a people's court is needed: You and I. Till Lindemann,
the lead singer of German metal band Rammstein, sings about cruel satanic
practices, rape and pedophilia and depicts them in the band’s videos, which is
all covered by the so-called "freedom of art". Lois Sasek compares
these outlandish "works of art", e.g. a bloodthirsty cannibalistic
video by Heidi Klum with shocking testimonies of the cruelest human sacrifices
and cannibalism that have taken place in real life. The presenter brings
forward other examples of works of art where "freedom of art"
amazingly no longer applies ... Let the people's court decide!
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26837
