Alexandra 360 (Debut)

Join us on Alexandra 360 for an enlightening episode featuring our special guest, Stephen Moore. Born on February 16, 1960, Stephen Moore is a renowned conservative writer, television commentator, and economist. He co-founded the influential Club for Growth and served as its president from 1999 to 2004. Moore's extensive career includes his tenure on the Wall Street Journal editorial board and his work with The Heritage Foundation, where he has contributed significantly to economic policy discussions.

As a trusted advisor, Moore played pivotal roles in Herman Cain's 2012 presidential campaign and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. His advocacy for tax cuts and supply-side policies has made him a leading voice in conservative economic thought. His columns have graced prestigious outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Times, The Weekly Standard, and National Review.

Moore's expertise was instrumental during the drafting and passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, where he collaborated with Larry Kudlow to advise the Trump administration. In 2019, President Donald Trump nominated Moore to serve as a governor of the Federal Reserve, though he withdrew his nomination amid bipartisan resistance in the Senate.

In this episode, we delve into Moore's insights on economic policy, his experiences in shaping national economic strategies, and his vision for America's economic future. Whether you're a policy wonk or simply interested in the forces shaping our economy, this episode promises to deliver a compelling and thought-provoking conversation.

In this episode, we delve into Moore's insights on economic policy, his experiences in shaping national economic strategies, and his vision for America's economic future.

