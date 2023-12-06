BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Climate Nazis Unhappy With COP28 Host Nation for Not Taking Climate Change Seriously
97 views • 12/06/2023

A group of aspiring global overlords are meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the COP28 climate conference. As usual, they have big plans for us little people — and none of those big plans will benefit us in the slightest. However, it turns out the host country is not entirely serious about going green, and the UAE is not the only nation wise enough to ignore the Green Revolution. The New American’s Steve Bonta joins us from the UAE to give us the scoop from the ground.  
Other stories include:
@ 11:40 | We look at the astounding findings of a New Zealand whistleblower who was arrested for leaking government data on excess deaths he blames on the Covid injection;  
@ 23:50 | The pope continues his assault on conservative clergy;
@ 34:20 | The New American’s Joe Wolverton discusses the “patron saint of Republican government,” a man who inspired our Founding Fathers but is almost completely forgotten. 


Keywords
climate changethe new americanpaul dragusteve bontacop28
