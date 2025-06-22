⛔ OPERATION". "MIDNIGHT" HAMMER! THE DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA HAS BEEN SET IN MOTION

does the Bible possibly say anything in relation to operation midnight hammer that Trump used to bomb Iran's three main nuclear facilities? You might be surprised at the Bible does have something to say about operation midnight hammer. and I think this is a radar signal from heaven possibly giving us a warning that it is all going to go down. maybe you should watch this short video and see what the news is never going to tell you





is email me for questions or comments at [email protected]





⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL









VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12









OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS









[email protected]









💥THIS IS FROM THE WARNING WEBSITE DEALING WITH WHO AND WHAT THE SPIRIT OF JEZEBEL IS AS I BRING UP IN THIS VIDEO









https://larrygmeguiar2.com/AHAB%20&%20JEZEBEL/A_J_part_1.htm