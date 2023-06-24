Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 23 June 2023⚡️

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 23





▪️Ukrainian units are increasing the number of daily attacks on Kursk region territory.





Another UAV was destroyed over the capital of the region. Elizavetovka and Krupets checkpoint were shelled in the border areas.





▪️Near Kreminna, Russian troops continue their offensive operation in the Serebryanka forestry.





At the same time, massive strikes are being delivered on the rear areas. The enemy is hastily redeploying additional reserves to the sector.





▪️In the Sivers'k sector, Russian units continue to storm the Bilohorivka fortified area.





Russian servicemen completely seized the territory of Popasna district water utility, fighting for which had been going on for several months.





▪️Severe fighting continues in Mar'inka, where Russian units repelled several AFU counterattacks.





To the south-east, offensive battles are continuing with the aim of reaching Novomykhailivka.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU command is concentrating forces in forest replantations near Makarivka.





At the same time, Russian troops managed to expand the control zone near Novodonets'ke.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the main events are concentrated at the Orikhiv sector of the front.





The enemy launched another attack at Russian positions in the direction of Robotyne, but did not achieve any success.





▪️To the west, fierce fighting continues in the area of P'yatykhatky.





The settlement, which has changed hands several times over the past day, is currently in the 'grey zone'.