Carpet Tiles vs Traditional Carpet – Pros, Cons & Best Uses

Trying to choose between carpet tiles and traditional carpet? This video breaks down their advantages, drawbacks, and ideal applications so you can make the right flooring choice for your home or business.
We’ll cover:
-
Why carpet tiles excel in busy and commercial spaces
-
Quick, cost-saving repairs with single-tile replacements
-
Endless design options with mix-and-match colors and patterns
-
Eco-friendly benefits from recycled materials
-
Health considerations, from allergen control to VOC concerns
-
Why traditional carpet remains a go-to for comfort, insulation, and durability
Whether you prefer low-maintenance flexibility or timeless warmth, this guide will help you decide.
