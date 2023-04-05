Insights from an International Cannabis Company

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), the first plant-touching cannabis company to list as a direct IPO on Nasdaq, operations are set up in Colombia.
CEO and President Luis Merchan, a veteran of retail and sales, most notably with Macy's (NYSE:M), knows the salience of delivering on revenue growth and having a strong supply chain.
Possible Topics of Conversation:
*Mergers & Acquisitions
*Capital market challenges & opportunities
*Pot Stocks (NASDAQ: FLGC)
*Advantages of Colombia.
*FY/Q4 Year End Earnings
*Emerging cannabis markets
*New challenges to the global cannabis supply chain
Guest:
Luis Merchan, Chief Executive Officer at Flora Growth Corp
https://www.linkedin.com/in/merchanluis/