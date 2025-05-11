The Lord’s Supper is a ritual instituted by Jesus leading up to the crucifixion. It took place on the night of the Passover meal when the God-man chose two elements – bread and wine – to represent His body and blood. The apostle Paul set forth how communion should be conducted.

If we would judge ourselves, it wouldn’t be necessary for God to judge us, yet that is exactly what occurs when we eat and drink in an unworthy manner. Interestingly, the God-man also instituted the less popular tradition of foot washing in the same setting with the promise that the New Testament church would understand later on. Judas Iscariot loved Jesus even though he betrayed the Son of God to the Jewish religious leadership.

What was his reasoning? To force the God-man into using supernatural power to re-establish Israel, drive out the Romans, and conquer the world. Fortunately, the Kabbalistic dream later described in the Book of Revelation did not materialize and remains on hold even today.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1957.pdf

RLJ-1956 -- MARCH 31, 2024

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



