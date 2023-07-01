© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fall-of-mainstream-media/
Several mainstream media outlets have been forced to make drastic staff cuts due to low ratings and fire high level employees due to misconduct. In its place has risen a vastly unique array of citizen journalists grabbing enormous market share and viewers from the defunct mainstream media apparatus . Seeing the trend, mainstream rejects such as Chris Cuomo have abandoned ship to infiltrate the ‘alternative’ space hoping the public will forget their past.