Trans MAFIA is out to Mutilate your Children! De-Trans Man warns of Dangerous Child Transitions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine
March 21, 2023
Billboard Chris," Chris Elston, joins DeAnna Lorraine to deep-dive into the horrific abuse of the "Transgender Mafia" - doctors, child Psychologists, Teachers and LGBTQ community who is hell-bent on corrupting and mutilating your children via dangerous Children Gender Transitions and sex change surgeries.Then DeAnna is joined by Abel Garcia, a former child Trangender who transitioned to a woman and later "DeTransitioned" back to a man and warns parents and kids of the evil dark hole of the Transgender agenda.
WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!
Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress. Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week!
CHECK OUT MY AWESOME SPONSORS! (Below)
From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/deanna exposes the truth!!
Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots
Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2e6nam-trans-mafia-is-out-to-mutilate-your-children-de-trans-man-warns-of-dangerou.html