Beware of World Coin! It's Here! Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beware my brothers & sisters of this new world id for the New World System. It may look cool and offer many things, but as always with the enemy, it's a trap. Stay strong and vigilant and keep seeking Yeshua Hamashiach ( Christ Jesus)
WORLD ID
The protocol to bring global proof of personhood to the internet.
Privacy First. Self Custodial. Decentralized
https://worldcoin.org/world-app