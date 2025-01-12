California Fires: God's Love Taps Or Wrath?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Birth Pangs, the Footsteps of our Messiah, seem to be increasing in size and scope. Are the recent terror attacks, lightning strikes, earthquakes and horrible fires from God? Is this God's Wrath? How do we discern when God's Wrath has started? Who will interpret the signs?
Let's discuss how we will know God's Love Taps have ended and His Wrath has started?