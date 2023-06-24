Russian Defence Ministry Report - 24th June, 2023

Banned Youtube Videos

June 24, 2023

⚡Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 June 2023)

◽️The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a long-range precision-guided group attack on radio engineering reconnaissance centres and aviation equipment of the AFU close to Kanatovo airfield (Kirovograd region) and Dnepr airfield.

◽️All the assigned targets have been neutralised. The goal of the attack has been reached.

◽️In addition, on 23 June, a storage of Storm Shadow cruise missiles has been destroyed at a Ukrainian airbase close to Starokonstantinov (Khmelnitsky region), in response to a strike on a road bridge across the Chongar Strait.

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive actions in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, close to Vremevka salient, as a result of the competent and selfless actions by the units of the Vostok Group of Forces, as well as artillery and heavy firing systems, three enemy attacks have been successfully repelled near Makarovka, Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region). As a result of the shelling of advancing AFU reserves, 2 tanks and 6 enemy armoured fighting vehicles have been destroyed near Novopol in (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novovorovka in (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops repulsed an attack by the units of the 47th AFU Mechanised Brigade close to Yablokovo (Zaporozhye region). Army Aviation strikes have neutralised enemy manpower and hardware concentration areas near Preobrazhenka and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region). 1 ordnance depot of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The enemy losses were over 170 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 12 armoured fighting vehicles and 3 motor vehicles. Also destroyed: 1 Grad MLRS combat vehicle, 1 French-manufactured Cezar self-propelled artillery system, 1 US-manufactured M777 artillery system, 2 Msta-B howitzers and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of the active actions of the units of the Yug Group of Forces, 9 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Vesyoloye, Artyomovsk, Avdeevka, Pervomayskoye and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses were over 245 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 7 pickup trucks, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Bakhmut tactical direction, aviation and artillery have neutralised manpower and military hardware of the 35th and 36th brigades of the AFU Marine Brigades. 1 ammunition depots of the 45th Artillery Brigade and the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed close to Seversk and Sukhaya Balka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have repulsed 4 AFU attacks close to Serebryansky forestry. The units of the 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades of the AFU have been hit by air strikes near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The activities of 3 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted close to Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Novomlynsk, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). 3 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been neutralised close to Yagodnoye and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS vehicle, 2 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 92 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 124 areas.

.

📊In total, 444 airplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,775 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,319 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,131 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,218 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,152 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xAkrvz384FZ4/